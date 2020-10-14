Autus Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 120,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 108,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day moving average of $133.67.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

