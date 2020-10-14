Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,692 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75, a PEG ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average of $85.41. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HSBC cut their price target on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

