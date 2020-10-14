Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management raised its position in Deere & Company by 934.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BofA Securities raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.08.

DE stock opened at $237.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $237.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

