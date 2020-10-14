Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 310 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,667 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,696,870,000 after acquiring an additional 493,961 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $835,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $602,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,845 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.04.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.23, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.86 and its 200 day moving average is $77.78. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

