Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 353 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Intel by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Intel by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,088 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 24th. 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

