Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 593 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Truist reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

