Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.22.

Get Avantor alerts:

AVTR opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.97. Avantor has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $24.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 103,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $2,422,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,999.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $300,395,567.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,168,804 shares of company stock worth $803,833,759 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.