Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avaya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. Avaya has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.71). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 262.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,460,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth approximately $20,120,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 531.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 652,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 548,999 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter worth approximately $5,801,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 20.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,732,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,409,000 after purchasing an additional 291,839 shares during the period.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

