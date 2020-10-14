Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 79,389 shares during the period. Avery Dennison accounts for 1.2% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Avery Dennison worth $42,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,461,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,888,000 after purchasing an additional 414,812 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,699,000 after purchasing an additional 827,550 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 992,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,256,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,997,000 after acquiring an additional 376,524 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.09.

AVY opened at $129.44 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $141.09. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

In related news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

