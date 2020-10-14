AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Downgraded by Panmure Gordon to Hold

Panmure Gordon cut shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC raised shares of AVEVA Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVEVF opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.91. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $68.65.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

