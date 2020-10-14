AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley Securities cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. B.Riley Securit cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $251.31 million, a PE ratio of -87.56 and a beta of 1.93. AXT has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that AXT will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $131,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,858.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Insiders have sold 94,870 shares of company stock valued at $603,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AXT by 29.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in AXT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 114,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AXT by 34.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AXT by 10.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AXT by 9.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

