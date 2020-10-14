B.Riley Securit Comments on CNO Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Equities research analysts at B.Riley Securit upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for CNO Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, October 9th. B.Riley Securit analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $18.07 on Monday. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 24,476.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

