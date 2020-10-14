B.Riley Securit Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) – Research analysts at B.Riley Securit raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report released on Wednesday, October 7th. B.Riley Securit analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor producer will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s FY2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $42.06 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.63. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 50,614.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 259.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

