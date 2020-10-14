B. Riley Securities Increases Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $19.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective increased by B. Riley Securities from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

NYSE:ANF opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.48. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $18.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.55 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 58.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,512,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,764 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 53.9% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,670,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,137 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $6,702,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,132.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 658,152 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth $4,392,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

