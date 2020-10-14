B. Riley Securities Raises American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $18.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target upped by stock analysts at B. Riley Securities from $16.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s current price.

AEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Loop Capital upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of AEO opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.15.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,151 shares of company stock worth $535,697 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 715,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 342,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 643,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

