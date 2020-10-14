Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Coverage Initiated at Exane BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential upside of 39.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

NYSE:BKR opened at $12.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 71,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,795.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.