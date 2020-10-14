Banano Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Banano has traded 40% higher against the dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $17,014.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00269618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00095583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00037543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.23 or 0.01484083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001250 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,492,575 coins and its circulating supply is 1,108,074,303 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official website is banano.cc.

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

