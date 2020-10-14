Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAC opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $216.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

