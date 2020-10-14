Bank of Cyprus (LON:BOCH) Shares Gap Down to $0.46

Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC (LON:BOCH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.46, but opened at $0.44. Bank of Cyprus shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 2,728 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.90.

About Bank of Cyprus (LON:BOCH)

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It offers current, savings, notice, and instant access accounts, as well as fixed term deposits; debit and credit cards; overdraft facilities; car, personal, student, and housing loans; life and general insurance products; and finance, factoring, investment banking, fund management, and private banking services.

