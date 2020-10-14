Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

BKEAY opened at $1.76 on Monday. Bank of East Asia has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64.

About Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through eight segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services.

