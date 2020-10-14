Barclays Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €105.00 Price Target

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €105.00 ($123.53) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 26.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZO1. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Warburg Research set a €152.00 ($178.82) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €131.38 ($154.56).

Shares of zooplus stock opened at €143.40 ($168.71) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.82, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.31. zooplus has a 52-week low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a 52-week high of €168.00 ($197.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €145.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €137.44.

zooplus Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

