Barclays Increases Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $42.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $30.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYD. 140166 cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.81.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.61 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $391,680.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,861,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,647 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,574,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,628,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,229,000 after acquiring an additional 738,279 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $10,482,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

