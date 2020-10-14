Barclays Lowers Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $12.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DK. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Delek US from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Delek US from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $11.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $833.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Delek US has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek US will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Delek US by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,391,000 after purchasing an additional 48,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Delek US by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,773,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,472,000 after purchasing an additional 669,832 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Delek US by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 69,607 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after purchasing an additional 595,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 40,368 shares during the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

