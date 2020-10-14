Basic Attention Token (BAT) 1-Day Volume Tops $126.18 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $317.74 million and approximately $126.18 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.30 or 0.04922344 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00053118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031958 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,483,262,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

