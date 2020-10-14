Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Baudax Bio stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. Baudax Bio has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baudax Bio (BXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.