BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Up 6,140.0% in September

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 6,140.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 312.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BWAGF opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. BAWAG Group has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.30.

BAWAG Group Company Profile

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

