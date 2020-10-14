BayCom Corp Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) – Stock analysts at B.Riley Securit decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BayCom in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 9th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for BayCom’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.34 million.

BCML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of BCML opened at $12.00 on Monday. BayCom has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $142.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCML. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BayCom by 63.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BayCom by 43.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BayCom by 50.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BayCom by 97.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in BayCom by 15.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.