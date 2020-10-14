Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) received a €55.00 ($64.71) price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €66.91 ($78.72).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) alerts:

ETR:BMW opened at €64.25 ($75.59) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 12-month high of €77.06 ($90.66). The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is €61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.