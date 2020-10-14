Benchmark Increases DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $60.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s current price.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.48.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $51.18 on Monday. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. Analysts expect that DraftKings will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 146.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

