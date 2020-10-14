Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BERY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.19.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.04. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $758,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,487 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.