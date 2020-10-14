Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) (LON:BIDS) Shares Gap Down to $7.20

Shares of Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) (LON:BIDS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.20, but opened at $7.00. Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 2,393,282 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 million and a PE ratio of -2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55.

Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) (LON:BIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported GBX (1.18) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) (LON:BIDS)

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.

