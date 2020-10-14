Biffa (LON:BIFF) Shares Gap Down to $231.00

Biffa PLC (LON:BIFF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $231.00, but opened at $224.00. Biffa shares last traded at $231.00, with a volume of 632,505 shares changing hands.

BIFF has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biffa in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Biffa from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 241 ($3.15).

The firm has a market capitalization of $678.72 million and a P/E ratio of 13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 214.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 209.19.

Biffa Company Profile (LON:BIFF)

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

