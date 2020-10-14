BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.07.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that BIOLASE will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIOLASE stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BIOLASE at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

