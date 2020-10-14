BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BLFS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $27.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.90 million, a P/E ratio of -87.09, a P/E/G ratio of 96.80 and a beta of 1.44. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $30.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,378.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $1,050,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,453 shares of company stock worth $7,800,938 over the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.