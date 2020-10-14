BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $170.55

Shares of BioMerieux SA (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $170.55 and last traded at $168.85, with a volume of 340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.35.

BMXMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioMerieux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of BioMerieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioMerieux in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get BioMerieux alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 1.03.

About BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)

bioMérieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that involves culturing biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as measures the specific biomarkers of various pathologies, such as metabolic, hormonal, infectious, etc.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for BioMerieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMerieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.