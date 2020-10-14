Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BIREF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.50.

OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

