Birdchain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $62.00 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Birdchain token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Birdchain has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $47,942.31 and $62.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Birdchain

Birdchain's total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,404,185 tokens. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com.

Birdchain Token Trading

Birdchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

