BitCoen Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $252.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $82,251.13 and $252.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.01210297 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000113 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,417.05 or 1.08843643 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000952 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

