Bitcore (BTX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $306.00

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, Bitcore has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001844 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Bitcore has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $306.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,408.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.52 or 0.03344272 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.08 or 0.02235917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00443249 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.09 or 0.01140286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010414 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00618549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00047603 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,434,678 coins and its circulating supply is 17,933,719 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, QBTC, Exrates, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

