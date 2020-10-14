BitGreen (BITG) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. BitGreen has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $20,036.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000969 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, STEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitGreen

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,737,773 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org.

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

