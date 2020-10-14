Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Receives $61.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.91. Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.