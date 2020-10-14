BLOCKv Market Capitalization Hits $4.70 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $4.70 million and $135,469.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $568.15 or 0.04980219 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00053071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031945 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (VEE) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

