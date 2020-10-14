Bloomin’ Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 11,306 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 280% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,975 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.76. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $578.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.05 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.