BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) PT Raised to $51.00

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley raised BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

BMC Stock stock opened at $44.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.68. BMC Stock has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $45.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $979.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.89 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BMC Stock will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 85.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 21.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 4.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 4.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 3.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

