BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $14.01 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $14.20.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcgrath acquired 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. Also, Director Jonathan D. Rich acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 73,909 shares of company stock worth $971,845.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

