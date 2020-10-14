BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.07.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $15.73 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 25,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 21,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

