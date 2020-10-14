Bonness Enterprises Inc. Has $3.15 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.9% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.98. 405,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,808,871. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

