Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Gap Down to $0.60

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.55. Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 452,503 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $3.27 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.78.

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

