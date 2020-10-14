Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EPAY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $43.02 on Monday. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $57.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $46,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $42,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,459 shares of company stock worth $3,306,137. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 165.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 163.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 26,519 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.