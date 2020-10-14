Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.83. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

In related news, COO David Setboun purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BCLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

